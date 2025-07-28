3.67 BYN
Health
Lukashenko: Belarusian Medicine Has Much to Be Proud Of, and Should Not Be Tread Into the Mud
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that there are reasons to be proud of Belarusian healthcare, and that it is unnecessary to tarnish everything by dismissing it
"Dopamine Loop" and Digital Pseudo-Dementia: Neurologist on How Social Media is Changing Our Brain
Poland's healthcare system in dire crisis: there's no money for care or salaries
December 5 - International Volunteer Day
National campaign "The Power of a Volunteer's Heart" has launched in Belarus to mark the event
U.S. Recalls Harmful Infant Nutrition Products
Information and Educational Anti-Nicotine Campaign Launched in Belarus
Belarus plans to earn $50 million from medical services exports by 2025
European Union Facing Shortage of Medicines
Over 10,000 Cases of Chikungunya Virus Infection Reported in China
How Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Practiced in Belarus
Belarusian-Chinese cooperation continues to demonstrate steady growth and expanding spheres of collaboration