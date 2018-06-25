PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Refinancing rate reduced to 10% per annum since June 27

A decrease in the key indicator is expected to result in lower rates for new ruble loans.

The main argument of this step for the National Bank was the inflation rate for 5 months, less than 4 and a half percent. In May, even there was a deflation. And also good GDP growth rates of plus 4.7 percent.

