Diego Maradona comes to Brest to take office as Dynamo Brest’s Chairman of Board

By Yan Pashkevich and Andrei Kozlov : This week, the main sports news in Belarus was the arrival of Diego Maradona in Brest. A day after the end of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the world football legend came directly from finals in Moscow to Brest to take office as the Chairman of the Board at F.C. Dynamo Brest.

At the press conference, a number of projects were announced. One of them is a 30-thousand stadium, a hotel, and a business center, as well as a football academy that will bear the name of Maradona. The next day Maradona left, but he will soon return. It has already been announced that Diego Armando will visit the second leg of Dynamo Brest’s second round of the qualification of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be held on 2 August in Greece.