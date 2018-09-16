3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
European experts exchange experience of development of local self-government in Minsk
One more major international forum, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, was held in Minsk in the week. They discussed the issues of local self-government in European countries.
This body unites 324 representatives from 200 municipalities of 47 countries of the Council of Europe. The Minsk meeting gathered representatives of France, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Romania.
The Congress is ready to continue close cooperation with Belarus. The Congress has a great interest in the Belarusian school of management training. The delegation visited the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus. The name of the university speaks for itself: the training of leading cadres is a sphere of special attention of the head of state. A lecture from the head of the Congress at the Council of Europe is a good opportunity to communicate and learn the best from the experience of foreign colleagues.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All