European experts exchange experience of development of local self-government in Minsk

One more major international forum, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, was held in Minsk in the week. They discussed the issues of local self-government in European countries.

The Congress is ready to continue close cooperation with Belarus. The Congress has a great interest in the Belarusian school of management training. The delegation visited the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus. The name of the university speaks for itself: the training of leading cadres is a sphere of special attention of the head of state. A lecture from the head of the Congress at the Council of Europe is a good opportunity to communicate and learn the best from the experience of foreign colleagues.