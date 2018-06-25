PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

IAAF President Sebastian Coe attends opening of Dinamo stadium in Minsk

The opening of the Dinamo stadium in Belarus is an uncommon event in the sports world. After all, this arena will become a platform for the "queen of sports" - athletes will train and compete here. Today, at Dynamo Stadium, President Alexander Lukashenko met with Sebastian Coe, the President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, who arrived in Minsk specially for the opening ceremony of the renewed Dinamo.

They discussed the upcoming large-scale competition, which the stadium Dinamo will host, as well as the topic of doping. The Belarusian President and Sebastian Coe expressed solidarity in the opinion that sport should be fair and free of doping.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All