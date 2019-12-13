Mothers of multi-child families honored at Independence Palace

Today is a holiday of spring and warm words are addressed, of course, to the loving and caring Belarusian women! The day before, on Friday, they honored mothers with many children and those who had achieved success outside the mother's profession in the Independence Palace. It is quite natural that men, the elite of law enforcement agencies, have also been invited to the State Awards Hall by a good tradition. Alexander Lukashenko has been marking the best of the best together for many years, demonstrating gender equality and the commitment of Belarus to traditional values (video).