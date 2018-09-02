Salaries of education and health employees rose

The President reminded the government and governors of the need to support those who have low salaries. This task is under special control and is always in the field of vision of the Head of State. The corresponding draft resolution has already been prepared by the Council of Ministers and approved by the President. Most importantly, the document will allow you to see a real substantial increase in the salary.

So, starting from September, the salaries for doctors and nurses will grow by 20 and 13 percent, respectively. Teachers and assistants of teachers of preschool institutions are provided with an increase in tariff rates by 20%. The salaries of pharmacists, pharmacists, physicists, chemists and biologists will increase from 40 to 100%.