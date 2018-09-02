3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Salaries of education and health employees rose
The President reminded the government and governors of the need to support those who have low salaries. This task is under special control and is always in the field of vision of the Head of State. The corresponding draft resolution has already been prepared by the Council of Ministers and approved by the President. Most importantly, the document will allow you to see a real substantial increase in the salary.
So, starting from September, the salaries for doctors and nurses will grow by 20 and 13 percent, respectively. Teachers and assistants of teachers of preschool institutions are provided with an increase in tariff rates by 20%. The salaries of pharmacists, pharmacists, physicists, chemists and biologists will increase from 40 to 100%.
After the document was approved by the President, the government signed a decree on increasing salaries of education and health workers. This is the first step towards a total increase in the payment of labor. This task was set for 2025.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All