Founder of BATE Anatoly Kapsky passes away

Founder of a powerful football brand and chairman of the board of the BATE football club Anatoly Kapsky has died. He was only 52 years old. Belarusian football suffered a huge loss. Belteleradiocompany expresses condolences to family and friends.

He brought Belarusian football to the highest level, created one of the most successful clubs in Eastern Europe.

14 champion titles, 3 Cups of Belarus, 7 Super Cups. BATE participated in the group round of the Champions League five times, four times - in the European League. The club reached the playoffs twice. In addition to football activities, Kapsky led the BATE plant.