Tajikistan hosts CIS summit and hands over chairmanship to Turkmenistan

The largest information flow of political news in the outgoing week came fr om the smallest country in Central Asia. Tajikistan hosted the CIS summit and handed over the chairmanship in the CIS to Turkmenistan. By the way, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow missed the meeting as he spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York. There were no representatives of Kiev at the summit. So Ukraine was represented only by a flag.

The official Minsk comes to each summit with a package of initiatives. At last year's meeting the Head of State reminded his colleagues: since the CIS is called an elite club, the status should be supported by real actions. And this Friday it was voiced that the general vision and the general plan for the development of the commonwealth are absent. There is no practical strategy of economic integration of our countries. In the modern world it is issues of economic security that come to the fore.

The talks in a narrow format, wh ere President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke, were closed-door. Reporters were allowed only to take pictures of the speech of the head of Tajikistan. The press service of the Belarusian leader published the theses of Alexander Lukashenko’s speech. The President of Belarus called for unity and joint actions within the CIS against the backdrop of the destruction of the existing system of international trade. The Head of State stressed that the permanent priority of Belarus' membership in the CIS is strengthening economic cooperation. At the same time he noted that world market relations increasingly lose the signs of civilized interaction between countries. Together, the countries are able to successfully confront these new challenges: on the one hand, we must unite efforts to jointly protect interests in the global market, on the other, to intensify mutual trade and investment, expand industrial cooperation, and generally consolidate and enhance the role of the Commonwealth as a regional player.

A five-year inter-state program on the joint fight against crime and an agreement on cyber security were signed at the summit.

During the talks, the heads of many states spoke about the unrest. Indeed, today it is much easier to face all challenges, first of all, with reliable partners.

A good example of such cooperation within the Commonwealth is demonstrated by Belarus and Tajikistan. In May, Alexander Lukashenko was in this country on an official visit. At the same time the assembly of tractors in Hisor was officially launched. For the time being the second production line has already been launched there. Not only Tajikistan's farmers but also farmers from neighboring Afghanistan are buying the equipment.

In the future, the plant in Hisor will become a large production cluster. There is an interest in the joint production of harvesters, municipal equipment, attachments. Localization will be increased in the near future. The plant works now as an educational center. Engineers are trained here.