BelTA Telegraph Agency turns 100 years old

In the context of globalization and information wars, journalists have to fight for every word. Therefore, special attention to the professionals in this field is paid by the President. The Telegraph Agency BelTA, the main news portal of the country, is one hundred years old!

BelTA is always on guard of the information frontiers of the country. And it has long become a brand of domestic media space. Over 100 years, several generations of journalists have changed, but the main principles remain the same - efficiency and accuracy.