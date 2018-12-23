3.42 RUB
BelTA Telegraph Agency turns 100 years old
In the context of globalization and information wars, journalists have to fight for every word. Therefore, special attention to the professionals in this field is paid by the President. The Telegraph Agency BelTA, the main news portal of the country, is one hundred years old!
BelTA is always on guard of the information frontiers of the country. And it has long become a brand of domestic media space. Over 100 years, several generations of journalists have changed, but the main principles remain the same - efficiency and accuracy.
BelTa is today not only an Internet portal, but also several periodicals. Journalists work on websites and cooperate with the standing committee of the Union State. Operative and reliable information from the Belarusian media fields is sent to 320 addresses in Russia. The information resource is created by about 200 employees, including technical staff. Still, the backbone of the BelTA team is composed of writing journalists, photo and video correspondents.
