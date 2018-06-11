Agro-industrial week ends in Belarus

By Olga Anischenko: The Belagro 2018 agro-industrial exhibition has finished in Belarus today. For businessmen, representatives of public sector companies and relevant ministers, this forum is on the list of must-visits. This year, the event has brought together guests fr om over 30 countries.

Among the new projects sealed at the exhibition is the Belarusian-Russian tractor that will be launched into production already in October. The tractor will be assembled in Vologda, Russia, nevertheless it will still have the brand name Belarus.

Such framework is beneficial to all. Russia loads its enterprises, the producer receives government subsidies, Belarus is exploring the neighboring market.

For Belarus, Belagro is without exaggeration the vehicle of trade. This exhibition is a perfect opportunity to see new products and try them. All this technology will provide food for the country itself, as well as help make money on exports – no less than 5 billion dollars.

The contribution of the agro-industrial complex to the total export basket of Belarus is quite impressive – nearly every fifth commodity sold by the country is the merit of industrialists and farmers.

Another direction wh ere the country is seeking new consumers is logistics. After all, there’s a world of difference between delivering a dry product and delivering butter or cheese. Delivery in containers is faster than by see, but t is more expensive.