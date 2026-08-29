Chinese Air Taxi Successfully Debuted in Hong Kong
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The first public demonstration flight of an autonomous air taxi took place in Hong Kong. A robotic dummy was on board the aircraft, which took off from the Cyberport technology hub.
The drone fully completed its programmed route, demonstrating high maneuverability and stable automated control.
Successful tests pave the way for commercial deployment: a major local carrier is already planning to purchase 30 such aircraft for scheduled flights.