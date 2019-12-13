Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record

The Guinness Book of Records is about to be updated with a new item. The biggest Belarusian spoon called "Tsmok" is going to get to the world register. The product of 24 meters long is made of a century-old oak and is kept in the Berezino Center of Handicrafts. Besides the giant spoon, the institution has a separate museum dedicated to spoons. The main feature of each exhibit there is that the spoon must be made of wood.