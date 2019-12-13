3.42 RUB
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
The Guinness Book of Records is about to be updated with a new item. The biggest Belarusian spoon called "Tsmok" is going to get to the world register. The product of 24 meters long is made of a century-old oak and is kept in the Berezino Center of Handicrafts. Besides the giant spoon, the institution has a separate museum dedicated to spoons. The main feature of each exhibit there is that the spoon must be made of wood.
The most unique exhibits of the spoon museum is a three-millimeter spoon in a case containing a set of 33 spoons made of all sorts of trees that grow in Berezino District and wedding spoons in the shape of hearts. New additions will get to the museum after the spoon festival in September.
