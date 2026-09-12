Fields Medalists Warn That AI Poses a Risk to Mathematics

A group of 25 mathematicians—all Fields Medalists (recipients of the most prestigious international award in mathematics, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of mathematics"—*Ed. note*)—has sent an open letter warning of the negative consequences of using artificial intelligence in science, TASS reports. The text of the letter was published on the Math and AI portal.

"The drive by AI companies to solve mathematical problems as a benchmark of performance is detrimental to mathematical science and the mathematical community. The goals of AI companies and the goals of the mathematical community diverge significantly," the message states. The scientists view this misalignment as part of a broader issue affecting other scientific and creative professions, as well as society as a whole.

The scientists added that, in recent months, news regarding the success of neural networks in solving complex mathematical problems has sparked discussion beyond the scientific community. However, the authors emphasized that "problem-solving is merely a tool and a means to achieve the ultimate goal: a deep understanding of mathematical concepts."

In their view, rapid problem-solving leaves no time for the development of new methods and creates issues regarding authorship and plagiarism.