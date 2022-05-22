Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection

Immerse yourself in a world of floral fragrances. The Botanical Garden now has the season of daffodil blossoming. The collection of flowers includes more than 420 varieties: snow-white, bright yellow, lush and lacy flowers. The petals and buds amaze with their variety and unique flavor. Daffodils are popular with perfumers and florists for a reason. During the excursions the specialists will tell you everything about the "ancient beauty of daffodils", including the care and climatic preferences. This year, the flowers bloomed later than usual due to the cold spring. They also withstood the test of night frosts.



In total, there are almost 13 thousand hybrids of daffodils in the world, while there are only 54 natural species.



