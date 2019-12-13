100th anniversary of Victor Rovdo observed

The patriarch of Belarusian polyphony Victor Rovdo could have turned 100 today. Dozens of concerts are given annually in honor of the author of the national anthem. The maestro headed the Academic Choir of the Belteleradiocompany for half of his life. Thanks to the chorister's work, the whole two-thousand platinum fund of folklore has been preserved. Rovdo was actually born in a house church. A conductor and a doctor, he received two educations at the same time. It was Rovdo who made sacred music a domain of secular concerts and taught several hundred conservatory students.



A concert dedicated to Victor Rovdo at Belarusian State Philharmonic will be held on November 21.



