3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
100th anniversary of Victor Rovdo observed
The patriarch of Belarusian polyphony Victor Rovdo could have turned 100 today. Dozens of concerts are given annually in honor of the author of the national anthem. The maestro headed the Academic Choir of the Belteleradiocompany for half of his life. Thanks to the chorister's work, the whole two-thousand platinum fund of folklore has been preserved. Rovdo was actually born in a house church. A conductor and a doctor, he received two educations at the same time. It was Rovdo who made sacred music a domain of secular concerts and taught several hundred conservatory students.
A concert dedicated to Victor Rovdo at Belarusian State Philharmonic will be held on November 21.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All