Yanka Kupala's 140th anniversary: celebration program

A little over a month is left before the 140th anniversary of the national classic and merited poet of Belarus, Yanka Kupala. The State Literary Museum by Yanka Kupala has prepared a large program for the anniversary celebrations, which will affect both the "house under the poplar" (as the museum in Minsk is called) and its branches. In late June - early July, the memorial reserve in Levki will invite you to a poetry festival "Kupala in My Heart". The traditional festival of poetry, music and folk crafts "With one thought about the happiness of Belarusians..." will be held in Vyazynka, the motherland of Kupala.



One of the new anniversary projects recently opened at the Kupala Museum in Minsk is the exhibition “Yanka Kupala and Jakub Kolas. Experience from the Classics”. Through authentic items that belonged to the national poets, the exhibition reveals the features of Kupala and Kolas' characters – humor, satire and the ability to joke in their creative work and personal life. The exhibition is a joint project of Yanka Kupala and Yakub Kolas Museums. The collection consists of more than a hundred exhibits.



