World Theater Day observed on March 27

Every theater around the world celebrates a holiday today. The day dedicated to creators of theatrical productions was approved by UNESCO 61 years ago.



There are 28 state theaters in Belarus, including 3 musical theaters, 7 puppet theaters and 18 drama theaters. Not only Minskers can become regular theatergoers. Every regional center has at least two official stages. Premieres take place every season. 143 of them were presented last year alone. Yesterday, "Sleeping Beauty" was woken up again at the Bolshoi by People's Artiste of the Soviet Union Valentin Elizariev. The ballet was performed to a full house. And as of today, not a single ticket was left at the box office.



