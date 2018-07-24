3.42 RUB
First primer printed 400 years ago in territory of Belarus
By Inna Pilevich: Today, the world's oldest primer celebrates its anniversary. 400 years ago, the first primer in the world was printed in the territory of Belarus. This fact was proven only recently.
In the course of research, the world's first primer was found by Belarusian scientists in a closed library of British lawyers in Middle Temple. The book was published in 1618 in the printing house of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Brotherhood in the city of Iwye. This was the era of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.
To date, there are only two copies of the primer left in the world. One is in London, the other one is in the Royal Library in Copenhagen. Belarus only has a digital copy. Currently, experts are working on a facsimile that will be released in print in the autumn. Also, the National Library of Belarus is in talks to bring the original national treasure to Minsk especially for the anniversary.
