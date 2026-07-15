The flag of the 35th International Festival of Arts Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk was raised over Vitebsk. The ceremony took place in the Summer Amphitheater's cultural and sports complex.

Gleb Lapitsky, Director of the International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk":

"This year's flag-raising is special. Our flagpoles carry only our national flags and the flags of our "Slavianski Bazaar" festival. You can also see a new alley of mobile flagpoles. When we built our amphitheater, there were only 44 flagpoles. And today, a record number has arrived. 52 countries are participating in the festival, with approximately 8,000 accredited artists and guests of honor. We are showing everyone that the most important art—the art of peace and mutual understanding—reigns on our Vitebsk, Belarusian soil."

52 countries are at the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk." A record for recent years. By comparison, the 34th Arts Festival weaved its story from 44 flags. The ceremony kicked off the main events on the Summer Amphitheater stage, where a rehearsal of the forum's dance overture took place.