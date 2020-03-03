Belarusian State Choreographic Gymnasium College celebrates its 75th anniversary

This is the only educational institution in our country for the training of ballet dancers. It was founded after the Great Patriotic War and was originally located in the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus. Followers of Professor Vaganova, the world-famous Russian ballet school, were the first students . Children are taught classical choreography there. About 270 students study at the college. They are talented children from different parts of our country and abroad. College graduates form the basis of the ballet troupe of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus and also dance on the leading stages of the world.



