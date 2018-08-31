PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Daniel Yastremsky to represent Belarus at Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018

Our country will be represented at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018 in Minsk on November 25 by Daniel  Yastremsky

The winner's name was announced late in the evening of August 31 in the live broadcast of Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The online broadcast of the final of the national qualifying round was also held by the official site of the country's main media holding www.tvr.by.

Eight solo performers and two vocal groups competed for the right to enter the international stage of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The hosts of the final show were Teo and Olga Ryzhikova.

