3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Daniel Yastremsky to represent Belarus at Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018
Our country will be represented at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018 in Minsk on November 25 by Daniel Yastremsky
The winner's name was announced late in the evening of August 31 in the live broadcast of Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The online broadcast of the final of the national qualifying round was also held by the official site of the country's main media holding www.tvr.by.
Eight solo performers and two vocal groups competed for the right to enter the international stage of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The hosts of the final show were Teo and Olga Ryzhikova.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All