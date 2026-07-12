Minsk Region, 12 July 2026 — The annual Kupala festival in Alexandria once again brought together thousands of guests on the picturesque banks of the Dnieper River. This year’s celebration was dedicated to the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the unity of the brotherly peoples of Belarus and Russia, and love for the native land. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko attended the event despite a demanding schedule.

The holiday, known as “Alexandria Gathers Friends,” has long been a favourite gathering for like-minded people who come to relax, enjoy the atmosphere, beautiful nature, craft stalls, master classes, and take home memorable souvenirs.

Special Merchandise for the Year of the Belarusian Woman

In honour of the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the First Channel presented new merchandise — T-shirts featuring a quote from the President that captures the country’s attitude toward women. The items sold out within the first hour.

Masters of decorative and applied arts from 29 regions of Russia joined Belarusian artisans at the festival, adding to the rich cultural programme.

First-Ever Cheese Festival and Record Milkshake

Alexandria traditionally treats its guests generously. This year, for the first time, a cheese festival was held. All regions of the country and the capital presented their products for a large-scale tasting. A highlight was the record 100-litre milkshake prepared for the occasion.

Alexandria — Small Homeland of the President

Alexandria holds special significance as the small homeland of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Although he was born in the nearby village of Kopys, he spent his childhood and school years here. Guests and tourists traditionally visit key sites connected with his biography.

One of the most visited places is Trofimova Krinitsa — a healing spring founded by the President’s grandfather. A bathing font has been built at the site where visitors can immerse themselves.

Another popular tradition is taking a photo at the school desk where the future President once sat. Many believe this brings good luck and helps with career advancement.

President Joins His Fellow Countrymen

President Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the festival shortly after returning from a major working trip to East and Southeast Asia. Despite a heavy workload in Minsk during the week, he made time to join his fellow countrymen.

“We are celebrating Kupala in the Year of the Belarusian Woman. It is no coincidence that the symbol of the holiday has become the Kupala Bereginya,” the President said. He described the soul of the Slavic people as mysterious yet always broad, sincere, and merciful.

Evening Programme and Invitation to Visit

As always, the celebrations in Alexandria continued late into the night. A concert featuring stars of Belarusian and international pop music was followed by a disco that lasted until morning.

Organisers and locals invite everyone to visit Alexandria at least once to experience the genuine hospitality of this land and feel its special atmosphere.