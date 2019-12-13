Anatoly Yarmolenko and band "Syabry" to appear on Stars Square in Vitebsk

The opening ceremony of the new star will take place on July 14 on the Stars Square in Vitebsk. Anatoly Yarmolenko and the band "Syabry" became the laureates of the special prize of the President "Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding"! The opening ceremony of the new star will take place tomorrow at the Stars Square.



According to BelTA, the Walk of laureates of the special award of the President of the Republic of Belarus "Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding" was opened in 2009. The Walk was laid in the terrace of the Summer Amphitheater and is clearly visible from all viewing platforms. There are squares of polished granite with the symbol of the festival - cornflower flower. The name of the winner and the year of the prestigious award are inscribed on each square. In different years Edita Pyekha, Lev Leshchenko, Alla Pugacheva, Sofia Rotaru, Alexandra Pakhmutova, Valery Leontyev, "Pesnyary", Igor Luchenok, Nadezhda Babkina, Polad Bulbulogly became the winners of the award. In 2016, the walk was transformed into the Square of Stars of Arts Festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" - now the Square of Laureates.



