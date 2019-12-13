3.42 RUB
Winner of X-Factor Belarus - audience gives thousands of votes to Andrei Panisov for amazing timbre and charm
X-Factor Belarus has brought together more than three thousand applicants. Yesterday, the finals of the first large-scale talent show took place. Vocal battles unfolded between the teams of Buzova and Sosedov. Each of the three superfinalists performed two songs. The right to determine the best was left solely to the audience. The name of the winner was announced live.
Andrei Panisov, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Lida, took more and more votes after each stage, and ultimately became an absolute winner of the first Belarus talent show.
