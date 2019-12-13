"Byaseda" folk band turns 30

Thanks to this band, our ethnic tunes are known far beyond the country! The folk music band "Byaseda" is celebrating its 30th anniversary on the stage. Their name, Byaseda, in Belarusian language means an invitation of relatives and friends to family holidays, where favorite songs are played. So, listeners always sing and dance at the concerts of the band. The repertoire of the team is created by the artistic director, the People's Artiste of Belarus, composer Leonid Zakhlevny. Choral, solo and instrumental performances of "Byaseda" are presented in different genres: lyrical and humorous, dedicated to family celebrations and folk rituals. The festive concert of the band will be held in in the Palace of Culture of Minsk Tractor Works tonight.