The International Festival of Arts “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” has long transcended the status of a simple music competition. It has become a genuine cultural phenomenon — a bright celebration of talent, friendship and shared Slavic heritage that opens its doors to the entire world. This year the festival marks its 35th anniversary, and the scale of the upcoming events promises to make it particularly memorable.

Under the motto “Art Beyond Politics,” the jubilee edition will welcome artists and guests from forty countries. The programme includes grand opening and closing concerts with leading Belarusian and international stars, competitive performances by young talents, creative meetings, exhibitions and traditional folk celebrations. Vitebsk, the cultural capital of Belarus, will once again turn into a vibrant centre of art, where the spirit of sincerity and mutual respect prevails.

For many years the Slavianski Bazaar has served as a platform where musicians, actors and artists from different nations can meet, share their work and build genuine human connections. The festival remains true to its core idea: art should unite people rather than divide them. In an age when political differences often overshadow cultural dialogue, this approach feels especially valuable and timely.

The anniversary edition is expected to attract even more international attention. The warm atmosphere of Vitebsk, combined with high-quality performances and a rich cultural programme, makes the Slavianski Bazaar a must-visit event for both artists and audiences. Here, the universal language of music and creativity speaks louder than any political rhetoric, creating an atmosphere of true celebration and human warmth.

This summer Vitebsk will once again remind the world that art has the power to bring people together — regardless of borders, languages or political views. The 35th Slavianski Bazaar promises to be a bright, sincere and unforgettable festival of talent and friendship.