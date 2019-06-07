3.42 RUB
Artists of Belarusian State Circus receive gold award at Golden Chestnut Festival
Artists of the Belarusian State Circus have received a gold award at the Kiev International Festival of Circus Art Golden Chestnut. Anastasia Donchenko and Anastasia Putyato conquered the famous jury, heads of international circus festivals and groups with the performance Air Gymnasts on Trapeze. The representatives of Belarus performed a complex and entertaining program under the dome of the arena.
The skills of the artists were evaluated by professionals, heads of leading circus shows and festivals from the USA, Italy, Spain, Hungary.
