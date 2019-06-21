PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Ballet summer at Bolshoi Theater

The international festival "Dance Dance Dance" featuring Mariinsky Theater will begin today. The audience will see the ballet Romeo and Juliet staged by Valentin Yelizariev and the premiere of the theatrical season "Anastasia". The TV version of the national performance will be shown by Belarus 3 TV channel.

The choreographic forum will end with a gala concert. On June 28, soloists from leading theaters of the world will appear on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater. Nikolay Tsiskaridze, the People’s Artiste of Russia, confirmed his participation in the project.

