3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus to perform No. 5 at Junior Eurovision
This became known following the results of the draw, which took place the day before during the opening of the Euroweek. For the first time the ceremony was held without a red carpet. Due to the complex epidemiological situation, the competition was transferred to a remote format. The first meeting of delegates from 12 countries took place on the official youtube page of the competition.
Voting for the best song of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will open this Friday on the official website of the project. There you can see the best excerpts of the songs and vote for 3 contestants you like, including the representative of your country. The show itself will take place this Sunday. Live broadcast on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will start at 19:00.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All