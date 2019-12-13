PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus to perform No. 5 at Junior Eurovision

This became known following the results of the draw, which took place the day before during the opening of the Euroweek. For the first time the ceremony was held without a red carpet. Due to the complex epidemiological situation, the competition was transferred to a remote format. The first meeting of delegates from 12 countries took place on the official youtube page of the competition.

Voting for the best song of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will open this Friday on the official website of the project. There you can see the best excerpts of the songs and vote for 3 contestants you like, including the representative of your country. The show itself will take place this Sunday. Live broadcast on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will start at 19:00.

