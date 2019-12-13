Belarus celebrates 120 years since the birthday of Kuzma Chorny

A Kuzma Chorny is considered to be one of the pioneers of the novel in Belarusian literature. Today, Belarus celebrates 120 years since the birthday of an outstanding domestic writer his real name is Nikolai Romanovsky. Even at the beginning of his career, critics dubbed him "Belarusian Dostoevsky," he was the editor-in-chief of Uzvyshsha magazine, and later one of the organizers of the Writers' Union. Known for the works "Sister", "Earth", "Homeland", "Third Generation", "Searches for the Future", "Milky Way".



