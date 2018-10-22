3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarus recognized as best country for agro-ecotourism
The information was published by a Russian popular science magazine. Tourists agree with this assessment.
For example, an estate in Pukhovichsky district offers its guests national cuisine and traditional ceremonies.
One of the farms in Smolevichi district breeds horses and develops hippotherapy.
