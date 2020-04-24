Belarus says goodbye to tenor Viktor Guryev

In the life of the performer there was not only success, but also quite a few dramatic moments. During the war, Victor was kidnapped and sent to Germany. The opera singer died short of his 94th birthday. Giordano Bruno, Jose, Othello ... On the stage of the Bolshoi Theater, Guriev performed more than fifty roles. He is called the founder of the Belarusian theater dynasty. The son of the tenor Anatoly serves the Theater Studio of the Film Actor, and his daughter Anna is a soloists in the opera performances of the Bolshoi Theater.