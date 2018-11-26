PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus says goodbye to participants of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Roksana Węgiel from Poland wins! According to the voting results of the professional jury and the audience, she scored 215 points. Our country hosted the international competition for the second time. Record 20 countries competed in the main children's song show in Europe. As noted by participants and viewers, it turned out to be large-scale and spectacular. Representative of Belarus Daniel Yastremski took the 11th place. His performance is considered the most high-tech one.

The second place was taken by representative of France. Angélina Nava sang a song in her native language. Australian Jael is on the third place.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All