3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus says goodbye to participants of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018
Roksana Węgiel from Poland wins! According to the voting results of the professional jury and the audience, she scored 215 points. Our country hosted the international competition for the second time. Record 20 countries competed in the main children's song show in Europe. As noted by participants and viewers, it turned out to be large-scale and spectacular. Representative of Belarus Daniel Yastremski took the 11th place. His performance is considered the most high-tech one.
The second place was taken by representative of France. Angélina Nava sang a song in her native language. Australian Jael is on the third place.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All