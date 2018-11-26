Belarus says goodbye to participants of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Roksana Węgiel from Poland wins! According to the voting results of the professional jury and the audience, she scored 215 points. Our country hosted the international competition for the second time. Record 20 countries competed in the main children's song show in Europe. As noted by participants and viewers, it turned out to be large-scale and spectacular. Representative of Belarus Daniel Yastremski took the 11th place. His performance is considered the most high-tech one.