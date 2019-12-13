3.39 RUB
Belarusfilm restores USSR movies
Belarusfilm restores the movies produced in the USSR. Some old films in a new quality can already be seen on YouTube channel of Belarusfilm Digital film studio. Professionals improve sound and image quality, the difference is especially noticeable in color correction. Mechanical and optical damage, imperceptible and characteristic noise is removed. Now the post-production studio is working on five films, including Viktor Turov's drama "I Come from Childhood." It will be posted on the YouTube platform.
