Belarusian State Philharmonics opens season

The concert to celebrated the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven will be held tonight. The 5th and 6th symphonies of the world-famous German composer will be performed by the Academic Symphony Orchestra and broadcast on the air of Belarus 3. Maestro Alexander Anisimov is at the conductor's desk. The recording of the holiday programme will be shown on 26 September by the sociocultural channel of the country's major media holding company.