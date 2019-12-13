Belarusian State Philharmonic Society enters top three philharmonics in CIS countries

The concert organization acquired such a high rating as a result of analysis of the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online broadcasts of performances on websites and social networks. Holding online concerts is a new format for the CIS countries. The employees of our Philharmonic quickly responded to the demand of the times and offered many concerts to watch on the Internet.



Moscow State Academic Philharmonic and Shostakovich Philharmonic in St. Petersburg also entered the top three in the popular rating.

