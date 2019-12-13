Belarusian landscapes presented at exhibition of Chinese culture club

The Chinese Culture Club proposes a different view of Belarus. The library named after Pushkin in Minsk presented its vision of the beauties of our country. In pictures and photos you can see the bank of the river Sozh, view of Naroch, the village at dawn. And the exhibition is accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments zhuang and pipa. You can visit the exhibition until mid-May.

Pan Wuliji, a painter-painter:

The first thing I thought of when I came to Belarus was how beautiful nature is here. I've painted landscapes in China as well. But there is an amazing harmony of man and nature, which is difficult to imagine in China.