Belarusian restorers reconstruct painting of Ilya Repin

Belarusian restorers announced a sensation. A rare and almost unknown canvas by Ilya Repin has already been reconstructed and is ready to be exposed.

This is not a painting and not graphics, it is coal on canvas. Repin liked to write in bulk materials (pastels, gravy). The picture, even in the original form of the author requires, significant eyestrain. This sketch, written at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries came to us in a deplorable state.

During the Great Patriotic War, the large-scale canvas was lost, while the study in coal was safely preserved. But the main uniqueness of this work is its content.