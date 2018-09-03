EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarusian Pavel Petrov wins prestigious competition Operalia

Soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus Pavel Petrov is the winner of the international competition of young singers Operalia. This prestigious festival is held under the patronage of maestro, singer and conductor Placido Domingo. The results of the 25th international contest of young performers were summed up yesterday in the Portuguese capital. The soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus managed to bypass opera singers from Canada, Italy, Portugal, China, the USA, France, Russia and Brazil.

The winner of the musical competition was determined by the directors of the largest theaters in the world - La Scala, Metropolitan Opera and Covent Garden. This is a sensational award for the opera school of Belarus.

As a student of the Academy of Music, Pavel performed leading parts on the country's main opera stage. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All