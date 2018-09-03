Belarusian Pavel Petrov wins prestigious competition Operalia

Soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus Pavel Petrov is the winner of the international competition of young singers Operalia. This prestigious festival is held under the patronage of maestro, singer and conductor Placido Domingo. The results of the 25th international contest of young performers were summed up yesterday in the Portuguese capital. The soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus managed to bypass opera singers from Canada, Italy, Portugal, China, the USA, France, Russia and Brazil.