Belteleradiocompany to honor memory of outstanding musicians of Belarus

On August 6, the birthday of the People's Artiste of the USSR, composer Igor Luchenok, Belarus 3 TV channel will present the documentary biography "I don't count songs..." and the concert program "Melody of Fate", recorded during his life, in 2018, his jubilee year.



On August 7, on the air of Belarus 3 there will be a program timed to the legendary folklorist, People's Artiste of the BSSR Gennady Tsitovich. Vladimir Orlov, the founder of the National Academic People's Choir, will talk about the creative path of the founder of the National Academic People's Choir in his program "I Love and Remember." The concert will be a continuation of the story about the maestro of national art.

