Belteleradiocompany starts joint project with Rammstein

Belteleradiocompany began work on a joint project with musicians of the legendary Rammstein. The Symphony Orchestra and the Academic Choir of the Media Holding signed a cooperation agreement with the well-known German rock band.

On September 14-15, members of the cult team Rammstein visited Minsk to work on the creation of a new project. The musicians keep all information about the project secret. Participants of the Belteleradiocompany's teams also have no right to disclose the details.

Belarusian musicians managed to get acquainted with the participants of the famous rock band and work together in the Big Studio of the Radio House thanks to German impresario and conductor Wilhelm Keitel, with whom Belteleradiocompany has long and fruitfully cooperated. It is not the first time that he mediates organization of such projects. He organized the tour Disney in Concert with the orchestra of the media holding. The Belteleradiocompany's musicians performed a number of compositions from the films of the famous company. In March this year Wilhelm Keitel returned from the Zimmer Tour in Switzerland, Austria and Germany together with the Academic Choir of Belteleradiocompany. Now it is time for a new joint project with the band Rammstein. The musicians will soon tell about it themselves. However, today we can say that the result of cooperation will be interesting and will surprise fans.

Photo by www.rammstein.de

