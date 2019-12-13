Belteleradiocompany completes 9-day telecasting marathon for "X-factor"

The team of Belteleradiocompany is completing a 9-day marathon of telecasting on the "X-factor".



There are still chances to get into the training camp at "Belarusfilm" studio. 100 shooting hours, almost 300 performers. Taxi drivers, actors, bank workers and pensioners sang in front of the teachers.



There will be a day-off after the final day of telecasting in "X-factor". Several buses will take the performers to the base of the training camp. They will practice under the guidance of teachers and compete with each other for several days. One can see the details in the project diaries in a month, on September 18. The premiere is scheduled for October 2 on Belarus 1.

