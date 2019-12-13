3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belteleradiocompany completes 9-day telecasting marathon for "X-factor"
The team of Belteleradiocompany is completing a 9-day marathon of telecasting on the "X-factor".
There are still chances to get into the training camp at "Belarusfilm" studio. 100 shooting hours, almost 300 performers. Taxi drivers, actors, bank workers and pensioners sang in front of the teachers.
There will be a day-off after the final day of telecasting in "X-factor". Several buses will take the performers to the base of the training camp. They will practice under the guidance of teachers and compete with each other for several days. One can see the details in the project diaries in a month, on September 18. The premiere is scheduled for October 2 on Belarus 1.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All