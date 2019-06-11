EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Visa-free regime to be additional bonus for foreign guests wishing to visit Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko at a meeting of the organizing committee of the musical forum. Less than a month is left till the festival starts. The organizers began preparations for meeting the guests with the last chords of the previous festival.

Most tickets have already been issued. The possibility of acquiring them online and the visa-free regime expanded the geography of tourists: guests from Switzerland, Israel, the USA, and Latvia will arrive in Belarus.

