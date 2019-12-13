PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Tickets for "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" to go on sale on March 6

The tickets for the concerts of the International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" to go on sale on March 6, BelTA informs, referring to the Vitebsk Center of Culture.

"We announce the start of ticket sales for the events of the XXXII music forum on Monday. Starting from March 6, viewers will be able to buy tickets for the show in the Summer Amphitheater, the concert hall "Vitebsk," and an open-air area in front of the concert hall," told the organizers.

In addition, on the eve of International Women's Day, the organizers launched a special offer: when buying and booking tickets from March 6 to 12, a person is given a discount of Br8. The offer is valid for individuals and legal entities provided the tickets are paid for during the period of the action.

