Tickets for "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" to go on sale on March 6

The tickets for the concerts of the International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" to go on sale on March 6, BelTA informs, referring to the Vitebsk Center of Culture.

"We announce the start of ticket sales for the events of the XXXII music forum on Monday. Starting from March 6, viewers will be able to buy tickets for the show in the Summer Amphitheater, the concert hall "Vitebsk," and an open-air area in front of the concert hall," told the organizers.