More than 1000 tickets for Junior Eurovision 2018 sold per day
The fans of the competition have an opportunity to book a place on the show itself, and on its general run.
A total of 22 thousand tickets went on sale. Their cost varies from 6 to 12 rubles. Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the capital, as well as online at the sites of BуСard and Belteleradiocompany tvr.by in the Junior Eurovision section. By the way, part of the space in the hall is reserved for pupils of orphanages and gifted children.
Belteleradiocompany is a coordinator and organizer of all events of the competition. The media holding is actively preparing for the show. The 16th international song contest will be held in Minsk-Arena on November 25.
