Bolshoi Theater of Belarus enters top 3 best Opera Houses of CIS

TurStat portal examined the popularity of online broadcasts and compiled the rating based on the data. The 1st place took Bolshoi in Moscow; the 3rd was given to Kazakh Abay Opera House in Almaty.

