Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus to close its 89th season with opera premiere

The National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus will close its 89th and open its 90th season with a premiere. The repertoire palette of the academic stage will be enriched by the opera of Gaetano Donizetti. The first performance of "L'Elisir d'Amore" will be presented to the audience in July. Before the curtain closes at the Bolshoi, the "Ballet Summer" will be held during several evenings at the Radziwill residence. Extensive work is going on at the theater in order to attract young dancers to the company. A personnel renewal is expected in the opera, ballet, orchestral and chorus troupes.