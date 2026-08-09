BRICS Film Deal: Belarus and India Skip the Hollywood Middleman

Belarus and India have agreed to deepen cooperation in the film industry.

Alexander Gostev, deputy general director of the national film studio Belarusfilm, took part in the BRICS WAVES Bazaar 2026 in Mumbai. On the sidelines of the event, concrete talks produced a clear agenda: organizing Days of Belarusian Cinema in India, expanding the theatrical release of Belarusian films across the Indian market, and securing active Indian participation in the 32nd Minsk International Film Festival “Listapad.”

The BRICS WAVES Bazaar itself brought together more than 500 delegates from BRICS member states and partner countries. Its focus is straightforward: building practical ties in audiovisual and creative industries. Organizers describe it as a platform for dialogue, deal-making, knowledge exchange and partnership—connecting filmmakers, producers, investors, broadcasters and cultural institutions without the usual Western gatekeepers.

In short, Minsk and New Delhi are treating cinema as another lane of partnership. The paperwork is already moving.