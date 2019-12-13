PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

“Jack of Diamonds“ at National Art Museum

In its time, the works of the famous society of Moscow artists of the early 20th century caused a sensation. Today, the “Jack of Diamonds“ was presented at the National Art Museum. The project was prepared in collaboration with the Abramtsevo Museum. Fifty works from the Moscow Region will be exhibited in the Belarusian capital until September.

